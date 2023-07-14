Asiavision Award winners announced
The winners of the annual Asiavision Awards have been announced at a ceremony in Kuching.
TVRI Indonesia’s Yusuf Ghazali was awarded the Director’s Award, in recognition of his contribution to Asiavision over the past year and the launch of a program dedicated to the work of Asiavision members, “Your World”.
NHK Japan won two awards for Best International Coverage and Best Breaking News.
Here’s the full list of winners and nominees:
BEST TV NEWS STORY:
TPBS Thailand – Debate over proposed changes to lèse-majesté laws (WINNER)
VTV Vietnam – War correspondent love stories
MTRK Uzbekistan – Relics found in Akhsi settlement
TV5 Mongolia – Herdsmen battle fierce winter
TVB Hong Kong – Fire engulfs skyscraper
BEST REPORTING BY A SMALL NEWSROOM:
SLRC Sri Lanka – Political crisis erupts in Sri Lanka (WINNER)
TV5 Mongolia – Riots erupt in Ulaanbatar
MTV Sri Lanka – University students stage protests in Colombo
NTV Nepral – Residents forced to drink contaminated water
FBC Fiji – Election coverage and developments leading to a new government
BEST INTERNATIONAL REPORTING:
NHK Japan – Civil conflict in Myanmar (WINNER)
NHK Japan – Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt
KBS South Korea – North Korea military operations
CCTV China – Deadly stampede in Yemen
CCTV China – Sudan clashes force evacuations
BEST REPORTING ON CLIMATE CHANGE AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
FBC Fiji – Climate change impacts and solutions (WINNER)
CCTV China – Farmers benefit from land restoration
KBS South Korea – Mining area ecosystem restored
TPBS Thailand – Reducing emissions by reducing food waste
VTV Vietnam – Youths make animated film on recycling
BEST SERIES OF REPORTS ON AN ISSUE OF PUBLIC INTEREST
TVB Hong Kong – Changes to the administration of Hong Kong (WINNER)
TPBS Thailand – Legalising cannabis use
TVRI Indonesia – Fatal kidney infection linked to cough medicine
MTV Sri Lanka – University student protests
KBS South Korea – Military service controversy
BEST SPORTS REPORT
RTM Malaysia – Johor ironman contest challenges competitors (WINNER)
FBC Fiji – Women’s rugby team compete at Oceania championship
BTV Bangladesh – International runners win Dhaka marathon
TVB Hong Kong – Large turnout at Hong Kong marathon
TVTM Turkmenistan – Equestrian marathon celebrates national holiday
BEST COVERAGE OF BREAKING NEWS
NHK Japan – Former PM Shinzo Abe assassination (WINNER)
TPBS Thailand – Royal Navy warship sinks
RTM Malaysia – Former PM Najib Razak sentenced to jail
BTV Bangladesh – Deadly fire at container depot
DDI India – Suspension bridge collapses
BEST COVERAGE OF A MAJOR DISASTER
TRT Türkiye – Deadly quakes hit southern Türkiye (WINNER)
KBS South Korea – Fatal crowd crush during Halloween celebrations
TVRI Indonesia – Mt Semeru erupts
TVRI Indonesia- Earthquake hits Cianjur
CCTV China – Earthquake hits Luding County
TPBS Thailand – Fatal shooting at Thai nursery school