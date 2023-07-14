Asiavision Award winners announced

The winners of the annual Asiavision Awards have been announced at a ceremony in Kuching.

TVRI Indonesia’s Yusuf Ghazali was awarded the Director’s Award, in recognition of his contribution to Asiavision over the past year and the launch of a program dedicated to the work of Asiavision members, “Your World”.

NHK Japan won two awards for Best International Coverage and Best Breaking News.

Here’s the full list of winners and nominees:

BEST TV NEWS STORY:

TPBS Thailand – Debate over proposed changes to lèse-majesté laws (WINNER)

VTV Vietnam – War correspondent love stories

MTRK Uzbekistan – Relics found in Akhsi settlement

TV5 Mongolia – Herdsmen battle fierce winter

TVB Hong Kong – Fire engulfs skyscraper

BEST REPORTING BY A SMALL NEWSROOM:

SLRC Sri Lanka – Political crisis erupts in Sri Lanka (WINNER)

TV5 Mongolia – Riots erupt in Ulaanbatar

MTV Sri Lanka – University students stage protests in Colombo

NTV Nepral – Residents forced to drink contaminated water

FBC Fiji – Election coverage and developments leading to a new government

BEST INTERNATIONAL REPORTING:

NHK Japan – Civil conflict in Myanmar (WINNER)

NHK Japan – Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt

KBS South Korea – North Korea military operations

CCTV China – Deadly stampede in Yemen

CCTV China – Sudan clashes force evacuations

BEST REPORTING ON CLIMATE CHANGE AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

FBC Fiji – Climate change impacts and solutions (WINNER)

CCTV China – Farmers benefit from land restoration

KBS South Korea – Mining area ecosystem restored

TPBS Thailand – Reducing emissions by reducing food waste

VTV Vietnam – Youths make animated film on recycling

BEST SERIES OF REPORTS ON AN ISSUE OF PUBLIC INTEREST

TVB Hong Kong – Changes to the administration of Hong Kong (WINNER)

TPBS Thailand – Legalising cannabis use

TVRI Indonesia – Fatal kidney infection linked to cough medicine

MTV Sri Lanka – University student protests

KBS South Korea – Military service controversy

BEST SPORTS REPORT

RTM Malaysia – Johor ironman contest challenges competitors (WINNER)

FBC Fiji – Women’s rugby team compete at Oceania championship

BTV Bangladesh – International runners win Dhaka marathon

TVB Hong Kong – Large turnout at Hong Kong marathon

TVTM Turkmenistan – Equestrian marathon celebrates national holiday

BEST COVERAGE OF BREAKING NEWS

NHK Japan – Former PM Shinzo Abe assassination (WINNER)

TPBS Thailand – Royal Navy warship sinks

RTM Malaysia – Former PM Najib Razak sentenced to jail

BTV Bangladesh – Deadly fire at container depot

DDI India – Suspension bridge collapses

BEST COVERAGE OF A MAJOR DISASTER

TRT Türkiye – Deadly quakes hit southern Türkiye (WINNER)

KBS South Korea – Fatal crowd crush during Halloween celebrations

TVRI Indonesia – Mt Semeru erupts

TVRI Indonesia- Earthquake hits Cianjur

CCTV China – Earthquake hits Luding County

TPBS Thailand – Fatal shooting at Thai nursery school