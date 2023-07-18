DAB+ Digital Radio, new developments in focus

A three-part Webinar Series is being organised from July 18-20, 2023 on Digital Audio Broadcasting, or DAB+ Digital Radio. More than 100 participants have registered so far, for the workshop.

The Webinar is part of events being initiated under Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union- ABU, and Arab States Broadcasting Union- ASBU collaboration partnership.

ABU Director of Technology and Innovation, Dr Veysel Binbay says, the webinar is meant to inform participants on latest advancements in this field. He said it will not only have sessions on latest developments in DAB+, but also touch on basics or fundamentals.

The tech-webinar is designed for broad range of audience, policy makers to media professionals, regulators, broadcast engineers to administrators and strategic planners.

It will also have presentation by industry leaders, and panel sessions.