Dr. Prasad Samarasinghe appointed as Chairman & Director General of SLRC

The Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Prasad Samarasinghe as its new Chairman and Director General, effective July 2023.

Before assuming his new role, Dr. Samarasinghe served on the Board of Hatton National Bank (HNB PLC) as a Non-Executive/Non-Independent Director. He also held directorial positions in Hayleys Fibre PLC and DCSL Brewery Ltd. His journey in the corporate world began as a Systems Engineer (Data Communications) at Electroteks Ltd. in September 1996, marking the foundation of his successful career.

Throughout his career, Dr. Samarasinghe has held various management positions in prestigious organizations, showcasing his expertise in the fields of communications and information technology. He served as Manager/Communications Engineer at Commercial Bank of Ceylon until January 2001, where he later took on the role of Chief Manager IT until May 2002. Subsequently, he assumed the position of Head of IT until September 2003. From 2003 to July 2005, Dr. Samarasinghe held the position of Deputy General Manager (ICT) at Sri Lanka Insurance.

Dr. Samarasinghe holds a Doctorate in Telecommunications from the Australian National University of Canberra. He achieved a Master of Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Telecommunications with a First Class from University of Moratuwa. In addition, Dr. Samarasinghe is a Licentiate of Part I and Part II of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka and the recipient of best achiever status from the Institute in Financial Accounting, Business Mathematics Statistics and Data Processing in the year 1991