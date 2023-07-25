Registrations open for the Pacific Media Partnership Conference

Registration is open for the Pacific Media Partnership Conference set to take place in Port Vila, Vanuatu, from 30 August to 1 September 2023. The annual gathering of the ABU family in the Pacific Islands returns as an in-person, after being held virtually for the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC) and the ABU, the conference provides a platform for members in the Pacific to share knowledge, expertise, and the solutions to challenges in order to develop and improve media in the region.

In particular, the forum is an opportunity for broadcasters in the smaller island nations to express their views, experiences and share in solutions to common problems.

ABU’s Pacific members face unique challenges: they are often smaller and less well-resourced than other public service broadcasters in the Asia-Pacific; they are geographically spread out across the world’s largest ocean; and despite having much in common, the nations of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia that constitute the Pacific Islands region have histories, cultures and languages as diverse as anywhere on earth.

The aim of the PMPC is therefore to serve their commonalities while recognising and supporting their diversity. We do this through sharing knowledge and expertise in traditional areas of public service broadcasting and broadcast technology as well as issues of special relevance to Pacific Islands nations.