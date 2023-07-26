ABU CARE Series 11 to be part of Walk the Doc International Documentary Festival

The ABU is partnering with its member, HAPPY CAMPERS PRODUCTIONS, to include ABU’s CARE Series 11 – documentary co-production meeting in the Walk the Doc International Documentary Festival’s lineup.

Walk The Doc, an innovative platform poised to transform the world of documentary filmmaking, re-introduces itself as a hub for content creators. The festival will be held at MERCURE Langkawi from 1-3 August 2023.

Organized by Walkabout Asia, this platform provides filmmakers with a unique avenue to produce captivating documentaries centered around the themes of tourism, the environment, and sustainability.

Speaking at a press conference to present this year’s festival lineup, Festival Director Madam Nurashikin Zaharuddin said WTD represents a groundbreaking platform that unites local and international content creators, driven by their passion for creating documentaries focused on tourism, the environment, and sustainability. “Through the power of storytelling, WTD inspires change, fosters understanding, and shapes a more sustainable future,” she said.

CARE (Change Asia Rescue the Earth), the annual co-production initiative developed in cooperation with the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and the ABU, carried out its first series of co-production in 2010 under the theme of the UN Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

For over a decade, CARE has been an encouraging joint effort where ABU member broadcasters continue to contribute to the projects to help achieve the now UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at creating a better future for all the people around the world.