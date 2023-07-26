TVRI Sports broadcast grand finals of Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3 SEA Challenge

Mobile Legend Bang Bang (MLBB) has captured the hearts of the young generation across South-East Asia, and the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3 SEA Challenge has solidified its position as a premier esports event in the region. Over the past few weeks, the tournament has witnessed intense competition between the best 16 teams from South-East Asia. TVRI, the national television broadcaster of Indonesia, aired the three-day grand finals event on their sports channel TVRI Sport.

The grand finals took place at the Istora Senayan, Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Jakarta from July 21st to July 23rd, 2023. The event was hosted by EFG, a potential key partner for ABU Sports, making it a major spectacle for esports enthusiasts in the region.

The top six teams that secured their spot in the grand finals were AP Bren, Yoodo Red Giants, ONIC Esports, RSG PH, ECHO Esports, and Bigetron Alpha. The grand finals tickets were in high demand and were sold out on the very first day, featuring an epic showdown between two Indonesian teams, Bigetron Alpha and ONIC Esports.

In a fierce display of skill and strategy, ONIC Esports emerged victorious, claiming the title of The Snapdragon Pro Series Challenge MLBB Champion and walking away with the coveted Prize Money of 65,000 USD. The grand finals saw ONIC Esports dominate with an impressive 4-0 victory over Bigetron Alpha, showcasing their mettle and reinforcing their position as one of the top teams in the region.

One of the highlights of the tournament was the partnership between TVRI Sports and ABU Sports, which enabled viewers across Indonesia to enjoy the thrilling action of the esports tournament for free. TVRI Sports began airing the event from the grand Opening Ceremony on June 21st, 2023, continuing until the Closing Ceremony on June 23rd, 2023. Mr. Pipiet Irianto, Mr. Ali Usman, and Ms. Dara from TVRI Sports were present at the grand final events as guests of the host.

The broadcast received exceptional feedback from viewers, with the audience showing enthusiasm and support for esports. The successful collaboration between TVRI Sports, ABU Sports, and EFG has opened up new opportunities for promoting esports and supporting the growth of gaming culture in the region.