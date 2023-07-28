ABU and IPPTAR to hold Workshop on Archiving and Media Management

Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) and Institut Penyiaran dan Penerangan Tun Abdul Razak (IPPTAR) is organizing a Workshop on Archiving and Media Management, set to take place from August 1 to August 3, 2023.

The workshop aims to address the challenges faced by broadcasters in preserving, digitizing, and managing archives. With technology constantly evolving, digitizing analogue tapes and selecting appropriate digital codecs, formats, and media for storage have become crucial aspects of media management. The importance of choosing suitable metadata cannot be overstated, as it plays a pivotal role in the overall archiving process.

Experts and experienced professionals in the field will come together during this thematic workshop to share their knowledge and approaches on archiving and managing audiovisual assets. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into how these decisions impact the digitization process as well as the overall broadcast workflow.

The content of the workshop promises to cater for a diverse audience, including technicians, engineers, producers, managers working with Radio and TV, and other professionals interested in learning about the digitization and preservation of audiovisual contents within their facilities.

The ABU and IPPTAR have recognized the pressing need to address the challenges faced by broadcasters in this ever-changing technological landscape. As the digital revolution continues to shape the broadcasting industry, preserving valuable audiovisual assets becomes all the more critical.

The event extends an open invitation to all ABU Members to nominate participants from their respective organizations to attend the in-person workshop.