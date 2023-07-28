Head of ABU SG’s Office participates in UN SDG Media Compact Dialogue

The head of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Secretary-General’s office, Nargiza Numanova, participated in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Media Compact Dialogue – Asia-Pacific held online on July 26, 2023.

The UN SDG Media Compact Dialogue brought together media organizations, broadcasters, journalists, and communication experts committed to advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through their respective platforms. The event aimed to foster collaboration, share best practices, and brainstorm innovative approaches to disseminate information that promotes the achievement of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Nargiza Numanova, representing the ABU, made a presentation emphasizing the essential role of media in creating awareness and driving action towards sustainable development. She highlighted the power of audio and video communication to influence public opinion, raise awareness about pressing global challenges, and mobilize communities for positive change.

“The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union acknowledges the responsibility of media organizations in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals and contributing to a sustainable future,” Ms Numanova stated. “Through our vast network of broadcasters and content creators, we are committed to supporting initiatives that address issues such as climate change, education, gender equality, and more.”

During the dialogue, Numanova also showcased successful media campaigns and initiatives undertaken by ABU member organizations to promote sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region. She emphasized the importance of storytelling that reflects the diversity of cultures, local challenges, and triumphs, as a means to engage audiences and foster empathy.

In addition to her presentation, Numanova actively participated in panel discussions that focused on leveraging media partnerships, amplifying marginalized voices, and enhancing media literacy to foster a deeper understanding of the SDGs.

The participation of the head of ABU SG’s office in the UN SDG Media Compact Dialogue signals the commitment of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union to support the global efforts to achieve the SDGs. By collaborating with international partners and leveraging the power of media, the ABU aims to amplify the impact of awareness campaigns and empower communities to take collective action towards a more sustainable and equitable world.

As the dialogue concluded, Head of ABU SG’s Office expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the international media community and reaffirmed ABU’s dedication to playing an active role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals through effective and impactful audio-video communication.