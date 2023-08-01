ABU Sports distributes 31st FISU Summer World University Games

The ABU is the official distribution partner of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games for the Asia Pacific region. More than 15 of its members will take the daily highlights from ABU Sports and Entertainment Network ASEN.

The 31st FISU Summer World University Games is underway in the capital city of China’s Sichuan Province, Chengdu. The President of China, Xi Jinping, opened the Games at Dong’an Lake Sports Park, in a grand opening ceremony on Friday

Members will broadcast the highlights either in whole on delayed basis, or as part of News and sports shows. The ABU also distributed the Live feeds to Indonesia, Iran and Chinese Taipei. ABU team led by the Sports Director is coordinating member requirements in Chengdu.

A total of over 6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions are competing in the event. Known as the Universiade, Chengdu 2021 Games run from July 28 to August 8.

Chengdu 2021 will stage 269 medal events in 18 sports. These include 15 compulsory sports such as track and field, diving, basketball, volleyball, swimming, and three selective sports, martial arts, boat racing and shooting.