ABU and IPPTAR hold workshop on archiving and media management

Forty-eight participants representing twenty organisation from eight countries have completed a three-day workshop on Archiving and Media Management, co-organised by the ABU and Institut Penyiaran dan Penerangan Tun Abdul Razak (IPPTAR).

The workshop which ran from 1 to 3 August, 2023 saw participants working in radio or TV stations, archive centres, universities, telecom organisations and news agencies. They came from countries across the Asia-Pacific region, including Kiribati, Vanuatu, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Nepal and India.

The workshop addressed challenges faced by broadcasters in preserving, digitizing, and managing archives. Experts and experienced professionals in the field came together during this thematic workshop to share their knowledge and approaches on archiving and managing audio-visual assets.

Attendees that ranged from technicians to librarians, archivers, academics and solutions consultants, had the opportunity to gain insights into how these decisions impact the digitization process as well as the overall broadcast workflow.