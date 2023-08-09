PMPC workshops to address concerns of Pacific media

The Pacific Media Partnership Conference, scheduled from August 30th to September 1st, 2023, is set to feature a diverse range of workshops designed to tackle pressing issues in the Pacific media landscape. These workshops are aimed at media practitioners in the region and are intended to address a variety of concerns.

The workshops will be divided into two concurrent streams: content and technical. They will encompass several key topics, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), climate change, reporting on gender violence, women’s empowerment, audience reach tracking, digital transition, and emergency production techniques and technologies.

These workshops are planned to take place both before and after the one-day conference. This year’s conference theme is “Meeting Media Challenges: Fostering Stronger Broadcasting in the Pacific.”

Over the course of three days, the ABU (Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union) will lead discussions on practical issues. This will be accomplished through workshops, masterclasses, presentations by experts, working groups, and both formal and informal networking opportunities between sessions.

For a detailed program of the conference, please refer to the official schedule available here.