ABU takes 31st Chengdu 2021 University Games across Asia-Pacific

The 31st FISU World University Games ended with a glittering closing ceremony at the Chengdu Open Air Music Park, on August 8. Chengdu 2021 was the first major international multi-sport event held in China after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games described as mini-Olympics ran from July 28 through Aug 8.

ABU, as the official distribution partner of FISU in Asia & Pacific distributed the Games to over 20 broadcasters. Indonesia, Iran and Turkey took selected live television feed on daily basis. ABU also distributed daily highlights and news through ABU Sports & Entertainment Network- ASEN. A total 16 member broadcasters took the highlights and news.

ABU also distributed Live signal to Chinese Taipei. ELTA took over 100 hours of Live content. ABU Sports worked with FISU.tv and its service provider to deliver Live feed and daily highlights and news.

The 31st FISU World University Games saw over 6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions competing in 269 events across 18 sports. A total of 20,000 volunteers from 35 universities and colleges were recruited to serve the university athletes.

Chengdu is the 3rd city in the Chinese mainland to host the biennial Summer Universiade, following Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011. The 2025 university games will take place in the German cities of Rhine-Ruhr.