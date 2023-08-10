NHK Foundation of Japan Joins ABU as an Affiliate Member

Japan’s NHK Foundation has become an Affiliate Member of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU). The approval for this membership was granted by the Administrative Council in August 2023.

Established on April 1, 2023, the NHK Foundation was created through the merger of five NHK-group companies: NHK International, Inc., NHK Engineering System, Inc. (NES), NHK Service Center, Inc., NHK Communications Training Institute, and NHK Symphony Orchestra.

Both NHK International and NHK Engineering System were Affiliate Members of ABU until March 31, 2023.

NHK Foundation serves as a functional amalgamation of program production, international cooperation, engineering, communication, and coordination skills. Its purpose is to facilitate the dissemination and development of NHK group’s activities, while also promoting social and cultural development both in Japan and internationally.