Record number of entries for CBU Caribbean Media Awards

This year’s CBU Caribbean Media Awards (CMA) demonstrated its continued appeal as the region’s premier competition for media professionals creating content for television, radio, digital and print platforms.

The event was held at Government House, under the auspices of Antigua & Barbuda’s Governor General, His Excellency Sir Williams and Lady Williams.

They presided over a glittering event celebrating media output from 2022 at which, thirty-five Award winners were acknowledged with the presentation of plaques. There were also fourteen (14) entrants whose submissions were given Special Mention by the panel of judges.

Three hundred and fifty-five (355) entries were received overall, a more than forty percent increase over last year’s total two hundred and forty-eight (248) entries.

Along with the many CBU members who participated, this round of the Awards saw a marked increase in the number of non-member organisations who submitted entries.

Full list of winners can be accessed here: