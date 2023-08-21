Finalists for Japan Prize 2023 announced

NHK has announced the finalists in all five categories of the Japan Prize 2023. Japan Prize is an international contest dedicated to educational content.

Traditionally the competition has been geared towards television and radio content, but from 2023 onwards, the pre-school, primary, youth, and lifelong learning divisions accepted submission of digital media works.

With the announcement finalists, the first round of online judging will commence, with the announcement of Best Works, Excellence Award and Special Prize scheduled for early October.

The final judging will take place in November, prior to the Japan Prize Festival where the announcement of Grand Prix Japan Prize will take place, and the Special Prize will be awarded to the for the proposal division.

During the festival week in November, the Japan Prize hosts screenings, sessions, and workshops. Delegates from around the world are invited to watch outstanding works and exchange thoughts and ideas.

The mission of the Japan Prize is to contribute to the advancement of the quality of educational content around the world and to foster mutual understanding between societies and cultures by recognizing works that make innovative use of visual media.

Since its establishment in 1965, the competition has supported the power of the media by awarding outstanding works that foster people’s aspirations to further learn, reflect, empathize, and act for the betterment of the world.