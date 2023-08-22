2023 International Emmy® Awards nominees for News & Current Affairs announced

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 2023 News & Current Affairs categories.

The International Emmy® winners will be recognized alongside their American news peers during a ceremony in New York City, on September 27.

The 8 nominees span 6 countries: Brazil, Israel, Qatar, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Nominated programs in the News category include stories on the War in Ukraine, the death of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh while on assignment in the West Bank and the disappearance and deaths of Brazilian researcher of Indigenous culture, Bruno Pereira, and British journalist, Dom Phillips, in the Amazon.

Nominated Programs in the Current Affairs category include investigations into the death of 30 asylum seekers trying to cross the sea from France to Britain on an inflatable boat and the plight of civilians caught in the cross fire in the Ukraine War.

“In a world full of turmoil and conflict, the need for true journalistic voices is more vital than ever.” said Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “We salute the journalists around the world who take great risks every day to bring important human and political issues to the forefront.”

The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala will take place on Monday, November 20, 2023 in New York City.