ABU establishes logistics team to support ABU GA 2023

A dedicated logistics team has been set up to provide support for delegates attending the 2023 ABU General Assembly and its associated meetings, taking place in Seoul, South Korea, from October 28th to November 1st.

The team will assist delegates with support for attaining visas, and guide them through accommodation and travel arrangements.

Hosted by Korean Broadcasting Systems (KBS), this year’s GA is held under the theme “What Comes Next? Original question for Sustainability”. It highlights the profound shifts occurring within the broadcasting landscape in the post-pandemic era, and emphasizes the necessity of addressing these changes proactively and adapting to the evolving industry dynamics.

Registration is currently open, and for inquiries, the logistics team can be reached at logistics.ga@abu.org.my.

More information on the General Assembly can be found at GA2023Seoul (abu.org.my).