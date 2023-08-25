ABU Robocon 2023: Casting Flowers Over Angkor Wat

TVK Cambodia is all set to kick off the ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Sunday, 27th August 2023.

This year’s competition is conducted under the theme ” Casting Flowers Over Angkor Wat ” and is scheduled to take place at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, Indoor Sports Centre in Phnom Penh.

The competition, co-organized by ABU and NHK Japan, will witness participation from 13 teams representing Cambodia, China, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest (ABU Robocon) is an intercollegiate robot competition originating in the Asian-Oceanian region, established in 2002 by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union. During this competition, robots vie to accomplish specific tasks within designated timeframes. The primary goal of the contest is to cultivate camaraderie among young individuals who share similar interests and are poised to lead their respective nations into the 21st century. The event aims to propel the advancement of engineering and broadcasting technologies throughout the region.

ABU Robocon 2023 is supported by Cambodia’s Ministry of Information and is sponsored by Panasonic Connect Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Nagase Brothers Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Tokyo Electron, and SMC Corporation.