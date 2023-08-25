SS Media joins Asiavision

Sun Siyam Media Pvt. Ltd (SS Media) from the Maldives has joined the ABU’s video news exchange, Asiavision.

SS Media operates television channels and the longest-running online news platform in the Maldives – Sun Online.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Sun Media Group, Ibrahim Khaleel, is a former member of the ABU News Group and is enthusiastic about contributing to the continuing development of Asiavision.

SS Media is the second organisation in the Maldives to join Asiavision. PSM is already an Asiavision member.