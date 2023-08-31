TVB and Tencent Video ink framework agreement to boost Hong Kong dramas

Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) has announced a strategic partnership with Tencent Penguin Pictures, a subsidiary of China’s major online video platform Tencent Video. The collaboration aims to capitalise on the burgeoning popularity of Hong Kong TV dramas in mainland China.

Under the framework agreement, 77 Atelier, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TVB, will collaborate with Tencent Penguin Pictures to co-produce four upcoming drama series. These include the fourth instalment of the classic IP series “No Return,” a drama centred around entrepreneurs in the Greater Bay Area called “Big Biz Duel,” an epic crime drama named “No Room For Crime,” and a suspense-filled detective drama, “One-twelfth.”

In a bid to provide mainland Chinese audiences with a deep dive into the rich cultural tapestry of Hong Kong’s TV dramas, TVB will supply Tencent Penguin Pictures with 2,000 episodes of library dramas, featuring a range of classic martial arts series. These episodes will be broadcast on Tencent Video, significantly broadening the reach of Hong Kong-produced TV content.

This agreement comes at a time when Hong Kong TV dramas are witnessing a remarkable surge in popularity across the Chinese mainland. By combining TVB’s content creation prowess with Tencent Video’s extensive distribution network, the partnership is set to elevate Hong Kong’s TV drama landscape to new heights, with a keen focus on expanding into the broader Greater China market.