Pacific broadcasters gather in Vanuatu for PMPC 2023

CEOs from five Pacific members of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union were among more than 90 delegates to the ABU’s Pacific Media Partnership Conference, held in Vanuatu this week.

The Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC) hosted the three-day event, which was opened by Vanuatu’s Prime Minister. The ceremony was attended by the Ambassadors for Japan and Japan, Australia’s Acting High Commissioner and a representative of the New Zealand High Commission.

In his opening address, Vanuatu’s Prime Minister and Minister for Broadcasting, the Honourable Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau, said the Vanuatu government was honoured to host the regional gathering of media experts and practitioners.

He said an informed, professional and independent media was crucial to foster national debate on key identity and development issues.

“Earlier this year, our national parliament passed a new broadcasting law that enshrines, for the first time ever, the independence of VBTC, our national public broadcaster, while outlining its editorial responsibilities for accuracy, balance and objectivity in the context of our culture and traditions. This is why we welcome warmly our neighbours from the Pacific region, who have similar interests and challenges and with whom we want to share our views and experience.”

The conference featured discussions on the opportunities and challenges facing Pacific broadcasters, including the transition to digital platforms, the do’s and don’ts of social media, the importance of improving climate reporting, and personal accounts of how Pacific broadcasters responded to COVID-19 locksdowns and natural disasters.

In a video message, the Secretary General of the ABU, Ahmed Nadeem, said the ABU would continue to support Pacific members as they deal with financial and technological challenges. “The biggest strength we have is to work in collaboration and help each other to effectively navigate these difficult times. The ABU will continue to find ways in helping our members manage the many challenges of the so-called digital divide.”