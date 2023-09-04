Pacific members reaffirm importance of media and journalistic freedom at PMPC

The Pacific Media Partnership conference of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union re-affirmed the importance of media and journalistic freedom. The recently ended conference in Port Villa, Vanuatu, issued an official communique to this effect.

The communique stated “At a time of unprecedented concern around the world about reduced public access to accurate, impartial and verified information, this meeting of Pacific members of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) reaffirms the importance of media and journalistic freedom”.

Access the detailed communique here.

CEOs from five Pacific members of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union were among more than 90 delegates to the ABU’s Pacific Media Partnership Conference