ABU – TVTM Media Conference in Central Asia

An ABU – TVTM Media Conference 2023 will take place in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan later this month. The event is co-hosted by the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography.

The event will explore how media can adapt to changing needs and expectation of audiences, stakeholders, and the society in the face of social, environmental tech disruptions. The conference will feature, presentations, discussions and networking among ABU members.

The conference is meant to celebrate achievements and innovations of public service broadcasters and media in Asia-Pacific.

The regional event culminates into Turkmenistan’s Independence Day on 27th September. The conference is part of such events organised by ABU in different regions of Asia and the Pacific.