ABU Legal Division offer webinars and workshops on legal concepts

A series of capacity building initiatives on legal concepts and principles for members is being initiated by ABU Legal division. This is being implemented to create awareness on legal concepts, and principles among members. It comes ahead of Seoul 2023 ABU General Assembly in Korea.

The ABU Legal division says, this will include among others, concepts and principles such as contracts, copyright, defamation, and media law. The topics will be taken up through webinars, master classes, and workshops.

The ABU Legal Division found that many members lack legal department or an in-house lawyer. This means, media professionals working in such organizations lack proper understanding of legal nuances involved in their day-to-day work.

The initiative will focus on smaller members from least-developed and developing countries. The ABU Legal Division continue to offer legal advisory and consultancy services to its members.