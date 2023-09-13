ABU secures Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games right in four territories

The Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union- ABU has reached an agreement with Olympic Council of Asia securing rights for 19th Asian Games in China. The deal will see Asia’s largest multi sporting event Hangzhou 2022, aired in Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

Signing the contract, ABU’s Secretary General, Ahmed Nadeem, underlined the importance of prioritising and supporting members secure rights, wherever possible even if, it is for a few territories.

The Asian Games is scheduled to take place from 23 September to 8 October 2023. The deal, finalised this week, will allow the games to be broadcast across linear, digital, and social media in the four countries. Sports Director Cai Yanjiang said, the deal was reached following protracted negotiations with the federation’s marketing agency.

ABU is also involved in the venue production of three sports, and managing commentary project for Hangzhou 2022, Asian Games. The ABU Sports team is already in Hangzhou assisting broadcasters.