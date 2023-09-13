Mediacorp and Huanyu to foster global opportunities for talents

Mediacorp’s The Celebrity Agency (TCA), is partnering China’s Huanyu Entertainment to foster global opportunities for talents. Under the partnership, selected Mediacorp artistes will be represented by Huanyu in China. While, Huanyu’s artistes represented by TCA in Singapore and Malaysia.

A news release on its website says, Mediacorp artistes are set to make further strides on the global stage. And TCA will expand its roster by representing popular Huanyu artistes for opportunities in Singapore and Malaysia.

The partnership marks TCA’s first venture to represent overseas artistes, paving the way for more cross-border collaborations, the chief talent officer of Mediacorp said.

Huanyu is a leading entertainment company that boasts a roster of over 1,000 award-winning screenwriters, directors, producers and actors under its artiste management arm.