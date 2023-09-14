Dr Yan Chengsheng of NRTA/RTPRC, China takes over as ABU’s Acting President

The Director General of International Cooperation Department, National Radio & Television Administration of China, Dr Yan Chengsheng has assumed the role of ABU Acting President.

This comes after the resignation of Mr KIM Eui-chul as President and the Chief Executive Officer of Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and consequently he has also stepped down as the Acting President of ABU with immediate effect.

In his letter of resignation, Mr KIM Eui-Chul thanked ABU Secretary-General for his support and cooperation to him and KBS. Mr KIM reiterated that KBS remains fully committed to support ABU to host the 60th ABU General Assembly & Associated Meetings to be held in Seoul as planned.

The Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem, thanked out-going Acting President, on behalf of ABU secretariat. “I would like to place on record my sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mr Kim Eui-Chul for his inspirational leadership, commitment and dedication as Vice-President and as Acting President”, he said.

The Secretary-General also expressed his appreciation to Dr Yan Chengsheng for accepting the role of ABU Acting President until a new President is elected.

Dr Yan Chengsheng is one of the Vice-Presidents of ABU and will assume the role of ABU Acting President with effect from September 13thSeptember until the forthcoming ABU General Assembly in Seoul, where members will have the opportunity to elect a new ABU President.