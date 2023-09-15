ABU 2023 Seoul2023 official website launched

As preparation for the 60th ABU General Assembly gain pace, ABU 2023 Seoul official website has been launched on September 15. The address is abu2023.kbs.co.kr

The website provides comprehensive details on the General Assembly proceedings, including programmes and logistics information. ABU and the host KBS, are encouraging delegates to explore the website. It will help you enhance your experience at the ABU Seoul 2023.

Meanwhile, the host has also released additional details on the Inside KBS Tour Programme & KBS live K-Pop show ‘Music Bank’.