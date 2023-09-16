ABC Australia and VBTC Vanuatu exchange Memorandum of Understanding

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC) have exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The agreement was signed recently in Port Vila during the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union’s Pacific Media Partnerships Conference hosted by VBTC and reflects both national broadcasters’ enduring commitment to a collaborative relationship.

Under the MOU, the ABC and VBTC recognise both organisations’ role in supporting independent media and contributing to democracy in the Pacific, as well as their value as leading cultural institutions and shared commitment to serving the public interest through information, education and entertainment.

More broadly, the MOU also seeks to promote mutual understanding and friendship between the people of Australia and Vanuatu and builds on a long and robust relationship between ABC and VBTC.

VBTC CEO Francis Herman said: “VBTC and the ABC are both firmly committed to their public sector media remit to investigate issues of importance to our citizenries and to inform, educate and entertain for the benefit of the people. We are delighted that this MOU formalises our ongoing support for one another. The people to people links we are developing between our organisations will underpin further collaboration to deliver mutual benefits.”

ABC International Services Head Claire M. Gorman said: “The ABC is proud to partner with VBTC. We look forward to deepening our engagement as we continue to invest in our partnership and our people, and we are always looking for shared opportunities to better serve our shared audiences in the region.”

VBTC presently provides FM transmission services to the ABC for the broadcast of ABC Radio Australia in Vanuatu on 103FM and the ABC and VBTC are developing a pilot local journalism project to foster the creation and sharing of ni-Vanuatu stories.