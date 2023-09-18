China announces new guidelines to strengthen in-car audio-video management

China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), have jointly issued a comprehensive notification aimed at further strengthening the management of in-car audio and video systems.

In the announcement, the authorities highlighted that in-car audio and video systems serve as an essential medium for the Chinese populace to stay informed about the Party’s policies and for general news and entertainment. They stressed that these systems are not just vehicles for entertainment but also a critical infrastructure for disseminating emergency information.

The guidelines call for an increased effort to standardise the installation of wireless radio receiving modules in both domestic and imported cars sold in China. They emphasised that these modules must adhere to national and industrial standards. There are also plans to accelerate the construction of digital radio broadcasting networks, including digital amplitude modulation (DRM) and frequency modulation digital audio broadcasting (CDR).

The guidelines encourage the production of high-quality content that aligns with mainstream values. They stress the importance of ensuring that the government’s voice is effectively communicated through these in-car systems. The management of in-car audio and video platforms will also be standardised, including the training of personnel.

The regulatory bodies will assume a more vigorous role in monitoring and guiding the production and distribution of content, as well as the operational aspects of in-car audio and video services. These authorities are committed to resolving any issues promptly and efficiently, ensuring a healthy and orderly development of this medium.