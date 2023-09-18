DRM chosen by Indonesia as digital radio broadcasting standard for MW, FM, and VHF Band-III

The Digital Radio Mondiale™ (DRM) Consortium has welcomed the decision by Indonesian authorities to adopt the globally recognised, open, and ITU-endorsed DRM Digital Radio Standard for national implementation in a country with a population exceeding a quarter of a billion.

The announcement was made during the DRM IBC Showcase event in Amsterdam. DRM is the only digital radio standard capable of meeting all coverage requirements for national and local public radio stations, as well as commercial and community broadcasters. Moving forward, DRM-based digital radio services will be available in the medium wave (MW) and FM bands, and also in VHF band-III, across all 18,000 of Indonesia’s islands.

Some 275 million Indonesians will soon benefit from a transformative radio experience featuring enhanced audio quality and, importantly, an additional layer of disaster protection via DRM’s Emergency Warning Functionality (EWF). The introduction of modern digital radio services is set to invigorate the entire radio ecosystem and broadcast industry, thereby stimulating both Indonesian and global receiver manufacturing.

The DRM Consortium is keen to continue its close collaboration with Indonesian broadcasters, stakeholder groups, governmental agencies, as well as the receiver, automotive, and mobile phone industries in Indonesia. This concerted effort aims to ensure the successful nationwide roll-out of DRM digital radio services, for the benefit of the entire Indonesian populace.