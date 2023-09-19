ABU launch strong production contingent at Asian Games

The ABU production crew began their coverage of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games on 19 September. A 28-member team from DD India commenced their coverage of cricket at the Zhejiang University of Technology’s Pingfeng Cricket Field. Likewise, the commentary team initiated their work with cricket.

The Sepaktakraw and Squash crews from RTM Malaysia and Singapore, respectively, are set to arrive in Hangzhou later this week.

The coverage is being managed and coordinated by the ABU Sports team, led by the ABU’s Director of Sports. The ABU Secretary-General is scheduled to travel to Hangzhou this week to meet with the production crew.

The ABU crew, comprising over 100 members, includes directors, producers, camerapersons, and other technical specialists from its member organisations across Asia. The team also features more than 20 world-class commentators.

In total, 12,417 athletes have registered for the 19th Asian Games. The Hangzhou 2022 Games will showcase 40 sports, 61 disciplines, and 483 events across 54 competition venues.