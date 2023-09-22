Finalists for ABU Prizes 2023 announced

The finalists for the ABU Prizes 2023 have been announced, celebrating the best content in Radio, Television, and Digital Media from member organisations across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

The annual awards, renowned as the most prestigious programme accolades in the region, will be presented at a gala event in Seoul, Korea, on 31 October 2023. The ceremony will form part of this year’s ABU General Assembly.

This year’s theme for the ABU Perspective Award, which honours programmes that deliver the ABU’s view on global issues, is “Green and Sharing”. It aims to inspire a global vision and a sense of responsibility towards creating a sustainable environment for both humanity and nature.

In the Television categories, finalists span from Shanghai Media Group of China to Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen in Germany and Radiotelevisione Italiana S.P.A in Italy. Categories include Drama, Documentary, News Reporting, Children’s Programmes, Entertainment, and Sports. The ABU Perspective Award for TV sees finalists from Indonesia to Germany.

Digital Content finalists are led by multiple nominations for China Media Group, across its various platforms including China Central Television and China Global Television Network. Thai Public Broadcasting Service also secures a spot in this burgeoning category.

In Radio, nominees range from Bhutan Broadcasting Service Corporation Limited to Norddeutscher Rundfunk in Germany, with categories such as Drama, Podcast, Documentary, News Reporting, Community Service Announcement, On-Air Personality and the special ABU Perspective Awards.

China Media Group dominates the nominations, showing its increasing influence in media across multiple formats. However, organisations from Germany, Italy, Australia, and various nations in the Asia-Pacific region also make a strong showing, illustrating the diverse and competitive nature of this year’s awards.

The ABU Prizes continue to be a prestigious platform for recognizing the best in broadcasting and digital content, and this year’s finalists have set the stage for an intense and highly anticipated competition.

For a full list of finalists and more information on the ABU Prizes, visit the ABU official website.