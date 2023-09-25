AVN members test new platform

Testing of the new Asiavision video news exchange platform has moved to the next stage, with members welcoming the user-friendly design and improved functionality.

The new version of Asia Pacific View (APV) has been designed to meet the needs of Asiavision members.

Its intuitive design, clear navigation and new features make it easier and faster to upload items and removes the need for instruction. It replicates the look and feel of similar platforms, making it immediately familiar to new users.

CNA Singapore is among the Asiavision members who have provided advice on the new design, helping to ensure APV meets the needs of members.

A six-member test group has also provided feedback and more members are now joining the testing phase. All members will have access to APV by mid-October. A date for the formal switchover will be confirmed after a meeting with members.