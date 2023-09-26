ABS-CBN’s Kapamilya Online begins its livestreaming in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand

ABS-CBN’s Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube begins its livestreaming in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand with live and on-demand access, giving Kapamilyas anywhere in the world the chance to enjoy their favorite ABS-CBN programs at the same time with their loved ones at home.

This comes after Kapamilya Online Live expanded its live and on-demand access to viewers in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and in other parts of Asia earlier this year.

The free offering on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel, which remains the number one channel in the media and entertainment category in Southeast Asia with over 45 million subscribers, is part of the company’s commitment in bringing entertaining and inspiring content to more Filipinos outside of the Philippines.

Kapamilya Online Live also provides binge-worthy entertainment with replays of the best-of-the-best classic ABS-CBN shows such as “Dolce Amore,” “Be My Lady,” “Los Bastardos,” and “Be Careful with My Heart.”

Through Kapamilya Online Live, viewers can catch up on the latest episodes of currently airing shows of up to 14 days of non-stop replays. The livestreaming service also allows Kapamilyas to stay connected to Filipinos in different parts of the world by interacting in the live chat feature.