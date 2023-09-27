ABU-TVTM Media Conference in Central Asia

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union and the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography (TVTM) jointly organized an international media conference in Ashgabat on 25-27 September.

25 media professionals from 8 international organizations joined 50 local journalists, editors, and producers for three days of discussions, presentations, and networking among ABU members.

The event explored the use of Telegram bots, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and deepfakes in TV production and promotion. Media experts also discussed innovative trends in storytelling, audience engagement and video distribution.

At the end of the conference international participants were invited to observe the national parade celebrating the 32nd Anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan.