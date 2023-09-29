ABU/HEC’s third Authentic Leadership Course concludes with virtual graduation ceremony

The HEC/ABU Authentic Leadership Course marked its successful conclusion with a virtual graduation ceremony held on 27th September. This third cohort had 42 participants completing the comprehensive 16-week programme.

ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem congratulated all participants on the successful completion of the intensive training, and thanked the HEC for its continued cooperation in conducting the course with the ABU Media Academy.

Since the inception of this capacity-building initiative, a total of 126 participants have benefited from the courses offered by HEC, Montreal. This includes 11 staff members within the Secretariat.

The course is designed to tackle the qualities and behaviours of great leaders and their impact on organisations. It featured seven lecturers from HEC and 12 guest experts from ABU, each delivering content on a wide array of topics.

Subjects ranged from mastering the essentials of management and focusing on human resources to succeed, to the changing media landscape and the intricacies of copyright in digital content. The curriculum also included cutting-edge subjects such as cybersecurity on distribution platforms and video on demand trends.

The third course started on April 26, 2023, and wrapped up on August 9, 2023.