CMG documentary showcases host city of 19th Asian Games

The China Media Group (CMG) released a documentary promoting Hangzhou on Monday. Titled Hangzhou: From the Past into the Future, the documentary presents the historical and modern charm of the host city of the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

As one of China’s most fascinating cities, Hangzhou boasts of 5,000 years of history while exuding a contemporary vibe. The documentary focuses on Chinese and foreign figures working and living in Hangzhou. From their perspectives, it shows the city’s rich cultural heritage, strong technological innovation vitality, and concept of green development.

The documentary renders the integration of tradition and modernity, the collision of history and future, and the intersection of nature and humanity in Hangzhou. It tells the story of Hangzhou in the new era coordinating high-quality economic development and connotative development.