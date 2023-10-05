ABU Academy kicks off 4-part voice-over training for aspiring broadcasters

Over 600 participants from ABU member organisations have joined a focused 4-part course on voice-over training, which commenced on 5 October 2023. Aimed at a wide range of professionals—from voice-over artists and radio producers to those interested in audiobook productions—this course offers comprehensive insights into the flourishing field of voice-over.

The course is designed to empower participants to explore the world of voice-overs and improve their vocal abilities. By the end, attendees will be well-versed in identifying the vocal niches for which they are best suited and will have the knowledge to start building a client base.

Leading the course are seasoned professionals Steve England and Julia Small. England brings extensive experience dating back to 1973, having worked with multiple radio stations and voice-over productions. Small is known for her roles at The Revolution 96.2 and Manx Radio and has a rich portfolio of voice-over work for commercials and corporate scripts.

Guest speakers include industry notables such as screenwriter Chris Brookes, Rachel Knighting from S2Blue, and producers and voice-over artists Tom Marshall, Steve Jones, and Emma Davis.

Participants include broadcasters from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore, Fiji, Egypt, Iran, India, the Philippines, Maldives, Vanuatu, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Laos, and the Solomon Islands.