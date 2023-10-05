Advisory committees to meet online ahead of ABU GA 2023

The Technical Bureau and Program Bureau will hold online meetings next week, ahead of the ABU General Assembly and Associated meetings 2023.

The change to online sessions reflects the ABU’s commitment to better facilitate advisory decisions for the Technical Committee and Program Committee for its discussions during the Associated Meetings at the General Assembly.

The Sports Media Content Committee, Sports Finance Committee, Radio Working Party, Programme Committee Meeting will hold in-person meetings on October 28, ahead of the General Assembly.

Registration for the General Assembly and Associated Meetings is still open. Members can register via the ABU GA website.