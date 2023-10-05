Record growth in Australian commercial radio listenership, GfK survey reveals

Commercial Radio in Australia is celebrating a surge in listenership, with a record 12.1 million people tuning in, according to the latest GfK Radio Survey 6. The survey showcased year-on-year audience growth for both Breakfast and Drive time shows, up by 2.6% and 1.2% respectively.

Younger audiences, particularly those aged 18-24, are spending more time with commercial radio, contributing to more than 12 hours of weekly listening time per individual. Ford Ennals, CEO of Commercial Radio & Audio, remarked, “Commercial radio continues to be an integral part of Australians’ daily lives, showing outstanding growth, especially among younger listeners.”

The survey also revealed an increase in in-car listening as Australians return to office work, up by 1.6% to 9.7 million listeners. This form of listening now accounts for a third of all radio consumption and has seen a 9-minute rise in listening time.

Streaming remains popular, constituting 26.3% of commercial radio listenership. Time Spent Listening (TSL) via streaming has increased by 8 minutes, with younger audiences aged 10-24 making up 35.1% of streaming listeners.

The GfK results come ahead of the Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs) on 14 October, expected to be the biggest yet as the industry celebrates its 100th anniversary.