ABU squash production crew concludes venue production at 19th Asian Games

The ABU squash production crew wrapped up their venue production on Thursday at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Singapore-led crew concluded their assignment seeing the athletes from Malaysia claiming two gold medals in both the men’s and women’s singles squash finals on 5 October.

Team leader David Turner from New Zealand expressed his gratitude to ABU on behalf of the crew members. The crew covered a total of 54 matches for television, marking the first live multi-camera production of squash at the Asian Games. The ABU Sports Director thanked the crew for their excellent work.

ABU is also responsible for venue production of Sepaktakraw and Cricket, and is providing commentary services for the Games.

The 19th Asian Games, co-hosted by Hangzhou and five other cities in east China’s Zhejiang Province, will conclude on 8 October. Approximately 12,500 athletes from 45 countries and regions are competing in 40 sports, encompassing 61 disciplines and 481 events.