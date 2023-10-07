‘Saudia Alaan’ channel launched to reflect ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ progress

The Saudi Broadcasting Authority has launched a new state-owned ‘Saudi Now’ TV channel, aimed at promoting national events in line with the government’s Vision 2030.

The ceremony, held under the patronage of the Minister of Media and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SBA, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari, witnessed significant attendance from the channel’s partners.

“Saudia Alaan” channel is an extension of the SBA’s network and serves as an official national platform specialized in broadcasting the events and important occasions hosted by the Kingdom in line with its ambitious Saudi Vision 2030.

The launch of the channel comes at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing a significant increase in the number of events, exhibitions, and conferences, as a result of the qualitative leaps brought about by Saudi Vision 2030.