First-of-its-kind vertical feed redefine cricket broadcasting at World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in collaboration with Disney Star, has launched an additional vertical video feed for all 48 matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The vertical video feed, a first for the sport, will provide cricket fans with a viewing experience that complements modern mobile usage. With a focus on intuitive and easy viewing, the vertical format is optimised to allow fans to engage with the content in the most convenient handheld position, making the sport more accessible and enjoyable for on-the-go viewers.

The production will utilise a curated array of vertically oriented cameras along with the standard world feed cameras to deliver an immersive experience. Match graphics and bespoke production enhancements will be tailored specifically for the vertical format, offering fans an engaging viewing context.

One of the most exciting elements of this new feed is the split-screen feature. By offering a more contextual understanding of the game, the split-screen will add an extra layer to the viewing experience. This feature will allow fans to feel closer to the action and their cricketing heroes, establishing a deeper connection with the game.

Traditional technical and editorial storytelling tools like ball tracking, player tracking, and field plot will also be customised to fit the vertical video format.

A number of ABU members including ATN Afghanistan, PTV Pakistan, and MTV Sri Lanka are official broadcasters of the games.