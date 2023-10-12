ABU GA2023 Super Panel Forums to Address Media Industry’s Sustainability

“What Comes Next? The Real Questions of Sustainability” to Feature Global Experts and Media Leaders

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has revealed details of the Super Panel Forums to be held at the 60th ABU General Assembly & Associated Meetings 2023 in Seoul. These panels aim to tackle urgent issues surrounding sustainability in the public broadcasting and media industry, especially at a time of heightened uncertainties, including climate change, global economic turmoil, and a worldwide health crisis.

Super Panel Session 1: “What Comes Next?”

The first Super Panel Session, titled “What Comes Next?”, will take place from 09:00-09:50 on November 1 in the Conrad Grand Ballroom. The panel boasts a line-up of experts from Big Global Technology Companies specialising in Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Robotics, and advancements like 6G, Flexible Display or Biological Technology.

Moderating the session will be Mr. Eddie Cheung, Director and Editor-in-Chief of Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK). With an extensive background in broadcasting and public policy, including a stint as Hong Kong’s Special Representative for Economic and Trade Affairs to the European Union, Cheung’s insights promise to guide a compelling discussion on tech-driven solutions for sustainable broadcasting.

Super Panel Session 2: “How Can We Secure Sustainability?”

The second Super Panel Session, slated for 10:00-11:00 am on the same day, will feature leading figures from International Media Organizations. The panel includes David Jordan of the BBC, Kristian Porter, CEO of the Public Media Alliance (PMA), Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary-General of the ABU, and Gregoire Ndjaka, Director-General of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

Dr. Yang Young-Eun, Journalist and News Presenter at Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), will moderate this session. Dr. Yang, an alumna of MIT Sloan School and a Weatherhead Fellow at Harvard, is deeply committed to issues of sustainability and welfare.