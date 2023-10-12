TRT Türkiye wins International Emmy Award for News and Current Affairs

Turkish Radio Television Corporation’s (TRT) international English news channel TRT World’s documentary “Off the Grid,” featuring the episode ”Ukraine Wartime Diaries,” has won the 44th International Emmy Award in the “News and Current Affairs” category.

“Off the Grid” is a character-driven current affairs and investigative documentary series that presents compelling human stories from across the globe. The “Ukraine Wartime Diaries” episode examines how Ukrainian civilians’ lives transformed after the withdrawal of the Russian troops from areas liberated by Ukrainian forces and illustrates devastating aspects of the war.

Becoming Türkiye’s first Emmy Award Winner in the aforesaid category, TRT has once again proved internationally its commitment to excellence in journalism and storytelling and determination to deliver high-quality content that informs and engages audiences around the world.