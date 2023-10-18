Israel-Gaza war dominates news agenda

By Tham Wan Yan

At least four Asiavision members have sent correspondents to Israel and Gaza to cover the war, as the death toll soars and analysts fear an escalation of the conflict.

TRT Turkiye, NHK Japan, CCTV China and DDI India all have correspondents on the ground, reporting from the war zone.

ABU News wants to acknowledge the exceptional efforts of members covering this challenging and tragic event, while also sharing their stories with Asiavision members. Several Asiavision members are offering extended coverage of events in Gaza.

Coverage on Asiavision includes reporter packages, as-lives and vox pops, as well as clean vision. Some members have also received support organising live interviews with newsmakers and analysts.