APV testing moves to final phase

By Riham Husham

The new Asiavision portal, APV, is now ready for all members to test.

After extensive testing by a six member group, all members now have access and are asked to thoroughly test the portal before Sunday November 5.

Feedback should be sent to Asiavision’s Senior Editor, Afruh Rasheed, at afruh@abu.org.my or afruh@asiavision.org.

Once the feedback is assessed, dates for dual publishing will be confirmed and a transition date announced.

APV aligns with member requirements and is user-friendly. The ABU Technology department has made significant improvements to the platform’s navigation, security, search functionality and visual appeal.

