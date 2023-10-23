GA news panel: AI, avatars & verification

By Loren Law

News-reading avatars, disinformation and the importance of verification will be discussed during the professional discussion on news at the ABU General Assembly in Seoul.

The ABU will hold the 60th General Assembly and Associated Meetings in Seoul from 28 October to 1 November.

The professional discussion on The Future of News will be held on 1 November.

It will be moderated by Chevaan Daniel, Group Director of CMG Sri Lanka and a former television news anchor.

The panellists include NHK Anchor and Journalist Aiko Doden, BBC Foreign Correspondent Jean Mackenzie and Jaeho Felix Kim, Business Development Manager at Deepbrain AI. Deepbrain AI has developed news-reading avatars for the MBN news channel, Beijing TV and CCTV.