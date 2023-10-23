Malaysia hosts 5th ASEAN-China Media Week

Breaking with tradition, the 5th ASEAN-China Media Week has begun in Putrajaya, Malaysia, marking the event’s first-ever departure from China.

Organized through a collaborative effort between the Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Digital, China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), and the people’s government of southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the 5th ASEAN-China Media Week includes participation from broadcasters across the ASEAN media landscape.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ahmed Nadeem, the Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

Dignitaries in attendance included Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil, Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Digital, who presided over the ceremony, accompanied by Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman, Director General of Radio Televisyen Malaysia. The event was also graced by Yang Xiaowei, Vice Minister of the National Radio and Television Administration of China, alongside other distinguished guests.

The ASEAN-China Media Week serves as an invaluable platform for fostering exchanges and collaboration in the broadcasting and audio-visual sectors between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This year’s move to Malaysia enhances the event’s reach and underscores its growing importance on the international stage.